John Schneider: Finding offensive linemen is hard, just look at us

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 1, 2017, 3:11 PM EST

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider admits he has struggled to find good offensive linemen, but he thinks that’s a problem throughout the game of football, not just in Seattle.

Schneider said today that he talks to coaches across all levels of football and they tell him it’s hard to find athletes who have both the size and strength to play offensive line, and the desire to play offensive line.

“We go to colleges and talk to a bunch of different coaches, they struggle to find offensive linemen,” Schneider said. “Everyone wants to play quarterback and running back and defensive line. It’s just kind of how football culture is now. A majority of guys aren’t like, ‘I want to be the best offensive lineman in high school football.’ They want to sack the quarterback.”

Schneider noted that last year in Seattle, George Fant went from an undrafted rookie who had been a basketball player in high school and college to a starter in the NFL.

“Look at us, with George Fant last year. God bless him, but holy cow. He was playing basketball and then he’s out there blocking Robert Quinn. I mean, good luck,” Schneider said.

Schneider said he wishes the NFL could develop more talent than it has.

“It’s tougher now. We don’t have NFL Europe. We don’t have a developmental league right now,” he said.

And so the Seahawks will keep looking for big guys who can block. Those guys aren’t easy to find.