John Schneider: Finding offensive linemen is hard, just look at us

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider admits he has struggled to find good offensive linemen, but he thinks that’s a problem throughout the game of football, not just in Seattle.
Schneider said today that he talks to coaches across all levels of football and they tell him it’s hard to find athletes who have both the size and strength to play offensive line, and the desire to play offensive line.
“We go to colleges and talk to a bunch of different coaches, they struggle to find offensive linemen,” Schneider said. “Everyone wants to play quarterback and running back and defensive line. It’s just kind of how football culture is now. A majority of guys aren’t like, ‘I want to be the best offensive lineman in high school football.’ They want to sack the quarterback.”
Schneider noted that last year in Seattle, George Fant went from an undrafted rookie who had been a basketball player in high school and college to a starter in the NFL.
“Look at us, with George Fant last year. God bless him, but holy cow. He was playing basketball and then he’s out there blocking Robert Quinn. I mean, good luck,” Schneider said.
Schneider said he wishes the NFL could develop more talent than it has.
“It’s tougher now. We don’t have NFL Europe. We don’t have a developmental league right now,” he said.
And so the Seahawks will keep looking for big guys who can block. Those guys aren’t easy to find.
That’s not REALLY true…..Cowboys seem to have drafted really well along the O-line. Maybe he should THINK about Okung or Breno in free agency then.
have to invest high picks to get NFL caliber linemen in the draft–sure you can find gems in the later rounds but chances are slim you will find one ready day one, most likely will have to develop within your system (either on the active roster as backup or on the PS).
Not for jerry
Dallas has shown the need for a good offensive line. Controlling the ling of scrimmage is how games are won. That’s why the Cowboys won 3 in 4 years in the 90s.
Investing in Tyron Smith, Zach Martin, Travis Frederick, and lucking into Lael Collins will pay dividends for whoever they put in the backfield. The Cowboys basically have a pro bowl offensive line.
Belichick seems to find them. Even when it looks like he messed up on his choices the guys turn out to be good.
Difference is Dallas, thanks to Stephen, has used high draft capital on the OL and has hit on it. Seattle has sparingly, and has not.
Not in Dallas son.
it isn’t hard if you actually pay for some quality linemen
Pretty sure the Seahawks devote less of their cap to their O-line than any other team. Maybe that’s a contributing factor?
It’s easy for Jerry, when you finish in the bottom for years you get to draft high and choose from the really few studs available.