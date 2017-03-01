Lions G.M. Bob Quinn: It’s really disappointing NFL barred Joe Mixon

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 1, 2017, 3:51 PM EST

Lions General Manager Bob Quinn has become the most outspoken opponent yet against the NFL’s new rule barring players convicted of certain crimes from the Scouting Combine.

Quinn was asked today by Justin Rogers of the Detroit News about the situation involving Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon, and Quinn said he disagrees with the NFL’s stance.

“It’s really disappointing that he’s not here,” Quinn said. “Personally I don’t think that’s real fair.”

Mixon is one of the best running backs in this year’s draft class, but he’s not at the Combine because he punched a woman at a restaurant during his first year of college.

Quinn, who has backed off his previous zero tolerance policy toward players with a history of domestic violence, confirmed that Mixon is still on the Lions’ draft board.

So Quinn will consider drafting Mixon, and he wants to gather all the information on Mixon he can. At the Combine this week, Quinn can’t gather any information about Mixon.