Lions G.M. Bob Quinn: It’s really disappointing NFL barred Joe Mixon

Lions General Manager Bob Quinn has become the most outspoken opponent yet against the NFL’s new rule barring players convicted of certain crimes from the Scouting Combine.
Quinn was asked today by Justin Rogers of the Detroit News about the situation involving Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon, and Quinn said he disagrees with the NFL’s stance.
“It’s really disappointing that he’s not here,” Quinn said. “Personally I don’t think that’s real fair.”
Mixon is one of the best running backs in this year’s draft class, but he’s not at the Combine because he punched a woman at a restaurant during his first year of college.
Quinn, who has backed off his previous zero tolerance policy toward players with a history of domestic violence, confirmed that Mixon is still on the Lions’ draft board.
So Quinn will consider drafting Mixon, and he wants to gather all the information on Mixon he can. At the Combine this week, Quinn can’t gather any information about Mixon.
It’s really disappointing that the Lions haven’t won a playoff game in 50 years. I know you guys aren’t used to winning… but try to do it with a little class instead of complaining about not being able to interview human garbage.
BTW – he also assaulted a female parking lot attendant who gave him a ticket. He started arguing with her, ripped up his ticket and hit her in the face with it… this was 2 years after he broke a girls jaw, eye socket and cheek bone.
Mixon is destined to be a Raven or Patriot.
And here is another part of the problem. NFL GM’s willing to accept a criminal into the league.
The opportunity to play football in the National Football League is a privilege earned by hard work both on and off the field of play.
Men who hit women deserve no special privileges or to be treated like men who don’t hit women. We are a country of laws and pretty basic rules of how we act and treat each other which I am personally glad we are now getting back to.
Mr. Mixon made a poor decision and struck a woman causing from what I have read some serious injuries. Character is something you have not something you are….if you need a reference point just look at Johnny Manziel or Aaron Hernandez…talent beyond their brains.
I have yet to read an apology from Mr. Mixon that isn’t self-serving or still not placing the blame on the man who hit a woman……
Nobody said it better than Cards GM Steve Keim :
” If Hannibal Lector ran a 4.2/40, we’d say he had an eating disorder. ”
Does he owe you an apology or does he owe the victim an apology?