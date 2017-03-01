Longtime tight ends coach Mike Pope retires

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 1, 2017, 5:35 PM EST

The Cowboys coaching staff will be less experienced next year, but only by a little.

According to Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News, veteran tight ends coach Mike Pope is retiring, just before his 75th birthday.

Pope has 34 years experience in the NFL among his 47 years coaching football. He’s been with the Cowboys since 2014, after two long stints with the Giants.

He was on all four of New York’s Super Bowl coaching staffs.

He’ll be replaced by senior offensive assistant Steve Loney. The 64-year-old Loney joined the Cowboys in 2015 as an assistant offensive line coach. He’s also coached for the Rams, Buccaneers, Vikings and Cardinals.