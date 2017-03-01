 Skip to content

Longtime tight ends coach Mike Pope retires

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 1, 2017, 5:35 PM EST
IRVING, TX - OCTOBER 10: Tight end Jeremy Shockey #80 of the New York Giants talks to tight end coach Mike Pope during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium on October 10, 2004 in Irving, Texas. The Giants defeated the Cowboys 26-10. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Cowboys coaching staff will be less experienced next year, but only by a little.

According to Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News, veteran tight ends coach Mike Pope is retiring, just before his 75th birthday.

Pope has 34 years experience in the NFL among his 47 years coaching football. He’s been with the Cowboys since 2014, after two long stints with the Giants.

He was on all four of New York’s Super Bowl coaching staffs.

He’ll be replaced by senior offensive assistant Steve Loney. The 64-year-old Loney joined the Cowboys in 2015 as an assistant offensive line coach. He’s also coached for the Rams, Buccaneers, Vikings and Cardinals.

