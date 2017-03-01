 Skip to content

No franchise tag expected for Dontari Poe

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2017, 10:40 AM EST
OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 16: Dontari Poe #92 of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on October 16, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Chiefs assured that safety Eric Berry would stay off the open market by signing him to a six-year extension on Tuesday that will make Berry the highest-paid safety in the league and allow them to avoid doing the franchise tag dance for the second year in a row.

It appears they will also avoid doing that dance with defensive tackle Dontari Poe. According to multiple reports, the team will not use their franchise tag on Poe before Wednesday afternoon’s deadline.

That will put Poe on the path to become an unrestricted free agent next week. He could still sign an extension with the Chiefs before the new league year starts on March 9, although it seems unlikely that he’d do that without at least hearing what other teams have to say during the “legal tampering” window that opens a couple of days before the new league year.

It may also be a difficult contract for the Chiefs to put together if they’re going to have much flexibility to make other moves after extending Berry and guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif this week.

5 Responses to “No franchise tag expected for Dontari Poe”
  1. redislander10 says: Mar 1, 2017 10:45 AM

    Good call. I love Poe, but he is not worth the $12 million+ per year that he would have gotten under the tag.

  2. jjackwagon says: Mar 1, 2017 10:55 AM

    Poe is an awesome talent but his back problems will get worse not better. Unless he takes a team friendly deal he will be gone.

  3. blitzinc43 says: Mar 1, 2017 10:55 AM

    As a close friend of the organization this “Combine Warrior” has really earned his stripes in this league. I can see Baltimore making a play if he does not get extended by Kansas City

  4. bassplucker says: Mar 1, 2017 11:17 AM

    Basically they could overpay either Berry or Poe but not both, and they chose Berry. Perhaps feeling it’s easier to replace a NT than a safety and based on the scarcity of good safeties in the league these days I can’t fault them.

  5. kcnative says: Mar 1, 2017 11:25 AM

    I’m glad they didn’t tag Poe but a little surprised. I figured they might tag him to keep him off the market, then rescind the tag if they couldn’t work out a long-term deal.

    Jack (above) is right. Poe’s back problems have hindered him the last two years and he hasn’t played all that well.

    He’ll probably get a decent amount of coin but unless he can get his back right, I don’t think he’ll be able to match his contract with his play.

