No franchise tag expected for Dontari Poe

The Chiefs assured that safety Eric Berry would stay off the open market by signing him to a six-year extension on Tuesday that will make Berry the highest-paid safety in the league and allow them to avoid doing the franchise tag dance for the second year in a row.
It appears they will also avoid doing that dance with defensive tackle Dontari Poe. According to multiple reports, the team will not use their franchise tag on Poe before Wednesday afternoon’s deadline.
That will put Poe on the path to become an unrestricted free agent next week. He could still sign an extension with the Chiefs before the new league year starts on March 9, although it seems unlikely that he’d do that without at least hearing what other teams have to say during the “legal tampering” window that opens a couple of days before the new league year.
It may also be a difficult contract for the Chiefs to put together if they’re going to have much flexibility to make other moves after extending Berry and guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif this week.
Good call. I love Poe, but he is not worth the $12 million+ per year that he would have gotten under the tag.
Poe is an awesome talent but his back problems will get worse not better. Unless he takes a team friendly deal he will be gone.
As a close friend of the organization this “Combine Warrior” has really earned his stripes in this league. I can see Baltimore making a play if he does not get extended by Kansas City
Basically they could overpay either Berry or Poe but not both, and they chose Berry. Perhaps feeling it’s easier to replace a NT than a safety and based on the scarcity of good safeties in the league these days I can’t fault them.
I’m glad they didn’t tag Poe but a little surprised. I figured they might tag him to keep him off the market, then rescind the tag if they couldn’t work out a long-term deal.
Jack (above) is right. Poe’s back problems have hindered him the last two years and he hasn’t played all that well.
He’ll probably get a decent amount of coin but unless he can get his back right, I don’t think he’ll be able to match his contract with his play.