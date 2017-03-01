Pat McAfee elaborates on his criticisms of Ryan Grigson

Posted by Mike Florio on March 1, 2017, 8:39 PM EST

Before Colts punter Pat McAfee retired, he shared some pointed criticisms of G.M. Ryan Grigson on the day the team fired him. On Wednesday’s PFT Live, McAfee elaborated on his concerns.

McAfee said Grigson was at times “petty” and that he worried about the wrong things. Ultimately, Grigson’s inability to put a successful team around quarterback Andrew Luck resulted in Grigson’s termination.

