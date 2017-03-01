Pat McAfee says his knees are shot, there will be no comeback

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 1, 2017, 8:44 AM EST

When Colts punter Pat McAfee announced that he was retiring and taking a job at Barstool Sports, he says, “everyone” thought he was joking. He’s serious.

McAfee said this morning on PFT Live that he’s had three knee surgeries, will need more and simply can’t kick a football without pain anymore.

“My knees have just gotten to the point where they just get beat up,” McAfee said. “I played soccer my whole life, I’m kind of a heavier person, and whenever you kick and punt, no matter how limited an activity it is, my brain and shoulders are going to be OK because I didn’t play a tough guy position, but my knees took a lot of wear and tear from the kicking.”

The 29-year-old McAfee said the only way he could possibly put himself through the knee pain again is if he runs completely out of money.

“Let’s say I go completely broke, I’m about to start in the next 30 for 30: Broke,” McAfee said.

That isn’t likely to happen. McAfee has made plenty of money and already has another job. Adam Vinatieri may not like it, but McAfee is done.