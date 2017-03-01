Police: Colts’ David Parry used misogynistic and homophobic slurs

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 1, 2017, 5:30 AM EST

Colts defensive tackle David Parry is accused of using misogynistic and homophobic slurs toward police officers after he was arrested last weekend.

Parry was arrested early Saturday morning in Scottsdale, Arizona, on suspicion of robbery, auto theft, criminal damage, resisting arrest and driving under the influence.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the police report says Parry took a ride from a man who was using a golf cart as a taxi, then punched the man and took off in the cart. When police responded to a 911 call, they found the cart crashed and Parry so intoxicated he could barely stand.

According to the report, Parry refused to cooperate with police, called them slurs and threatened to “come after them” several times.

Neither Parry nor the Colts have commented. A 2015 fifth-round pick out of Stanford, Parry has started all 32 games since the Colts drafted him and is, with a $615,000 salary, one of the most cost-effective players on their team. As a result, his job is probably safe, even though these are the kinds of accusations that get some players cut.