 Skip to content

Rams again use franchise tag on Trumaine Johnson

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 1, 2017, 11:56 AM EST
SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 27: Cornerback Trumaine Johnson #22 of the St. Louis Rams celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 27, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Rams will again place the franchise tag on cornerback Trumaine Johnson, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Wednesday is the deadline for franchise tag decisions.

Johnson also played last season under the franchise tag. Last March, the Rams essentially faced the decision on whether to keep Johnson or to keep cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who hit free agency and signed with the Giants.

Getting another franchise tag means Johnson will make about $16 million and be the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback in 2017 unless he and the Rams work out a long-term deal at a different rate.

Johnson, 27, had one interception in 14 games last season. He had a career-best seven interceptions in 2015 and has 16 interceptions in his five-year career. The Rams drafted Johnson in the third round in 2012.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Los Angeles Rams, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
Respond to “Rams again use franchise tag on Trumaine Johnson”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!