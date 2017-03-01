Rams again use franchise tag on Trumaine Johnson

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 1, 2017, 11:56 AM EST

The Rams will again place the franchise tag on cornerback Trumaine Johnson, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Wednesday is the deadline for franchise tag decisions.

Johnson also played last season under the franchise tag. Last March, the Rams essentially faced the decision on whether to keep Johnson or to keep cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who hit free agency and signed with the Giants.

Getting another franchise tag means Johnson will make about $16 million and be the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback in 2017 unless he and the Rams work out a long-term deal at a different rate.

Johnson, 27, had one interception in 14 games last season. He had a career-best seven interceptions in 2015 and has 16 interceptions in his five-year career. The Rams drafted Johnson in the third round in 2012.