Rams switching to white-horned helmets, having fans vote on facemask color

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 1, 2017, 9:27 PM EST
SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 15: Running back Thomas Rawls #34 of the Seattle Seahawks rushes against the Los Angeles Rams at CenturyLink Field on December 15, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Rams announced Wednesday that they’re going to white-horned helmets to honor the team’s past, and they announced a fan vote to determine the facemask color.

Fans can choose between a blue facemask and a white facemask by voting via the team’s Twitter account.

The Rams wore blue and white uniforms with white horns on their helmets between 1964-72 in Los Angeles. The team brought back those helmets for a nationally televised game last December, and the announcement said fan feedback spurred the change for this season.

The team’s release said a full rebrand that includes new uniforms will be complete by 2019.

