Ravens won’t tag Brandon Williams, hope to bring him back

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 1, 2017, 10:49 AM EST

The Ravens won’t place the franchise tag on defensive tackle Brandon Williams, Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Harbaugh said the Ravens hope they can still bring Williams back on a new deal. Free agency and the new league year begin next week, March 9.

Harbaugh said the Ravens have been “negotiating” with Williams and two other potential priority free agents, right tackle Rick Wagner and fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Both Williams and Wagner rank in the top 25 on PFT’s Hot 100 Free Agents list.

Williams, who’s become one of the game’s best run-stuffing defensive tackles, figures to draw attention from multiple teams if the Ravens can’t keep him off the open market. Williams and Dontari Poe of the Chiefs, who also won’t be getting the franchise tag, figure to be the top options for teams looking for interior defensive help.

Williams said last month he was unsure about his future and understood that he might hit the open market.