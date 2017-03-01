Report: Browns won’t pursue Kaepernick

Posted by Mike Florio on March 1, 2017, 5:18 PM EST

Six years ago, then-Raiders coach Hue Jackson wanted to draft quarterback Colin Kaepernick; it didn’t happen. Last year, now-Browns coach Hue Jackson wanted to acquire quarterback Colin Kaepernick. It didn’t happen.

This year, Kaepernick will be available as a free agent. A signing with the Browns won’t happen.

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that the Browns will not be pursuing Kaepernick.

It’s unclear why the Browns won’t be in the Kaepernick business. Ultimately, one of the factors could be business related, given the polarizing nature of his National Anthem protests of a year ago.

Kaepernick’s political stance could be a factor for multiple teams, given that each franchise ultimately must attract customers to buy tickets and/or to watch games on television. In a swing state that recently went red, signing Kaepernick could alienate half of the fan base, or more.