Report: Browns won’t pursue Kaepernick

Six years ago, then-Raiders coach Hue Jackson wanted to draft quarterback Colin Kaepernick; it didn’t happen. Last year, now-Browns coach Hue Jackson wanted to acquire quarterback Colin Kaepernick. It didn’t happen.
This year, Kaepernick will be available as a free agent. A signing with the Browns won’t happen.
Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that the Browns will not be pursuing Kaepernick.
It’s unclear why the Browns won’t be in the Kaepernick business. Ultimately, one of the factors could be business related, given the polarizing nature of his National Anthem protests of a year ago.
Kaepernick’s political stance could be a factor for multiple teams, given that each franchise ultimately must attract customers to buy tickets and/or to watch games on television. In a swing state that recently went red, signing Kaepernick could alienate half of the fan base, or more.
I will say there are teams that would discourage Colin’s disrespectful protest of sitting during the anthem. One example is the hoodie in the Northeast. BB’s Dad fought during WW2, serving in both the European and Pacific theatres. He then went on to coach for 30+ years at the US Naval academy. Even on the Patriots, McCourty and Bennett’s “protest” amounted to nothing more than a fist raised in solidarity as to not offend the presentation of the colors or the anthem. I wouldn’t doubt for one second that if they started kneeling, they’d be shown the door the next day.
