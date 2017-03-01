Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agents say he’s opting out

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2017, 9:55 AM EST

Colin Kaepernick hired new agents recently and it looks like their first order of business will be finding their client a new team for the 2017 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that agents Jeff Nalley and Sean Kiernan have informed NFL teams that Kaepernick will be opting out of his contract. A window for Kaepernick to do so opens on Thursday and the 49ers hold the same option to back out of a deal that called for Kaepernick to make a $14.5 million base salary in 2017.

That wasn’t a particularly realistic option, but there was a chance for the two sides to agree on a new number that would make more sense. That can still happen, of course, although Kaepernick’s decision suggests that he’ll be talking to other clubs before any deal is struck for next season.

Which clubs will be interested in Kaepernick’s services is the next question that needs to be answered, although he’ll need to wait until next week for formal discussions with anyone other than the 49ers to get going.