Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agents say he’s opting out

Colin Kaepernick hired new agents recently and it looks like their first order of business will be finding their client a new team for the 2017 season.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that agents Jeff Nalley and Sean Kiernan have informed NFL teams that Kaepernick will be opting out of his contract. A window for Kaepernick to do so opens on Thursday and the 49ers hold the same option to back out of a deal that called for Kaepernick to make a $14.5 million base salary in 2017.
That wasn’t a particularly realistic option, but there was a chance for the two sides to agree on a new number that would make more sense. That can still happen, of course, although Kaepernick’s decision suggests that he’ll be talking to other clubs before any deal is struck for next season.
Which clubs will be interested in Kaepernick’s services is the next question that needs to be answered, although he’ll need to wait until next week for formal discussions with anyone other than the 49ers to get going.
I’d take a knee on playing for the 9ers, too.
Works in Dating and the NFL. Break up before getting broke up with 🙂
Cue Santa Clara fans, you can start burning your #7 jerseys again that you put back on for the 3rd time.
“Oh Canada, our home and native land. True patriot love in all thy sons command…” You might like their politics up there better too Colin. Although Canadians are fiercely proud of their military and honor their war dead to a greater extent than we Americans.
I’ve been a Kaep supporter forever. There are things in this world you just dont do. Kneeling and disrespecting the flag and the pplwho died for you to make your millions is one of them. You aren’t worth it anymore. Hope the best for him, but grow up and get over yourself.
The CFL is hiring. He wouldn’t have to stand for our national anthem
Time to read through what will surely be some poignant, thought-provoking comments
In other words, they were going to cut him. Be interesting to see if any other teams are stupid enough to take him on as a distraction.
Yea but what if no other NFL team wants you. It’s not like you’re play leaves anything to be desired and no team wants the distraction of your politics.
You may have just Doug Marrone’d yourself.
The Pyongyang Social Justice Warriors just found their QB.
The 49ers finally catch a break.
Hello Canada.
He should opt out of the NFL. Let’s see how he likes working the proverbial real job.
He’ll either be on the Browns or the Jets….
“Kneeling and disrespecting the flag and the pplwho died for you to make your millions is one of them.”
One might argue that one of the things they died for was the right to free speech and to protest.
Or does that only apply if its something you personally agree with the protest on?
Who’s going to want someone who’s more interested in making political or social statements than in playing football?
After he fails to land an NFL job, maybe he could go hang out with Chris Kluwe and Michael Sam, both of who learned the hard way that if you want to play in the NFL, you leave your social activism outside the locker room door. You don’t see the Patriots players distract from the objective of winning championships.
I wish he’d opt out of this country.