 Skip to content

Report: Patriots not expected to trade Jimmy Garoppolo

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2017, 10:21 AM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots and Jimmy Garoppolo #10 work out during a practice session ahead of Super Bowl LI on February 3, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Getty Images

One of the biggest questions heading into this offseason was whether the Patriots will trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo before he enters his fourth NFL season.

If that trade is going to happen, the next week is going to be a crucial negotiating period. At the moment, though, it looks like it is going to be a quiet one.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Patriots are not expected to trade Garoppolo. Schefter’s colleague Ed Werder issued a similar report in mid-February.

A trade may not be expected, but that doesn’t preclude teams from calling the Patriots in the coming days in an effort to get them to change their mind. There could be an offer that makes New England reconsider and the most effective way to chum the waters to see if one pops up is by letting it be known that a deal isn’t expected.

The Patriots may also be content to just hold onto Garoppolo through the final year of his rookie deal under any circumstances and then deal with whatever might come in the 2018 offseason when they have a full picture of where the team and quarterback Tom Brady stand at that point.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Latest Stories in: New England Patriots, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
1 Response to “Report: Patriots not expected to trade Jimmy Garoppolo”
  1. superpatriotsfan says: Mar 1, 2017 10:23 AM

    According to Pats homers, they were gonna get a 1st rounder for this future hall of famer!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!