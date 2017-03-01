 Skip to content

Salary cap set at $167 million

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2017, 11:12 AM EST
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 20: Newly redesigned $100 notes lay in stacks at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing on May 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. The one hundred dollar bills will be released this fall and has new security features, such as a duplicating portrait of Benjamin Franklin and microprinting added to make the bill more difficult to counterfeit. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) Getty Images

The projected salary cap figure for 2017 that’s been bandied about in recent weeks of $168 million wasn’t exactly right, but it’s pretty close.

A league official told Judy Battista of NFL Media that the salary cap will actually be set at $167 million for the coming season. That’s a rise of about $12 million from last season and the cap has gone up about $47 million over the last five years.

Some of the biggest beneficiaries of the continued rise in the cap will be the players who hit the open market as free agents next week as they’ll see plenty of that money funneled toward their bank accounts. Given this year’s crop of free agents, that’s sure to lead to a few deals that leave people scratching their heads in the early days of free agency but the combination of being free to sign anywhere and the amount of money teams are required to spend makes it a good time to be out of contract.

The Browns, 49ers, Buccaneers and Jaguars are among the teams with the most cap space heading into free agency.

4 Responses to “Salary cap set at $167 million”
  1. nbcwantsitsmoneyback says: Mar 1, 2017 11:14 AM

    I’m starting to see a correlation between being at the top of the league in salary cap space and being at the bottom of the league everywhere else..!

  2. kcchefs58 says: Mar 1, 2017 11:15 AM

    Drew Brees would like the 67 part of it.

  3. weepingjebus says: Mar 1, 2017 11:19 AM

    “Wink, wink.” — Broncos

  4. nomar8477 says: Mar 1, 2017 11:28 AM

    Patriots are 6th i think. hahaha

