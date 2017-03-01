Sashi Brown: Browns won’t panic if Terrelle Pryor leaves

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2017, 1:02 PM EST

The franchise tag deadline will pass at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said that the team’s plans haven’t changed regarding wide receiver Terrelle Pryor.

Speaking from the Scouting Combine, Brown said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, that the team is not going to use the tag on Pryor and that they know that “means he’s effectively a free agent” even if free agency doesn’t officially get underway until next week. It doesn’t mean that he won’t be with the Browns in 2017, however.

Brown said that he plans to speak to Pryor’s agent Drew Rosenhaus in Indianapolis and termed Pryor’s return a “priority” for Cleveland as the offseason gets underway. While that’s the case, Brown knows that Pryor’s status makes his departure a real possibility and added that “we won’t panic if he’s not on our roster.”

Pryor caught caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns in his first full year in Cleveland’s offense as a wide receiver and ranks among the top free agents at the position this offseason.