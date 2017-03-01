Sean McDermott says LeSean McCoy is a big part of his plans

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 1, 2017, 12:06 PM EST

New Bills head coach Sean McDermott says there’s no way he’s getting rid of running back LeSean McCoy.

McDermott told PFT Live that McCoy is a player he has long admired, going back to their time together with the Eagles, and that McCoy will continue to play in Buffalo.

“LeSean is going to be with the Buffalo Bills moving forward,” McDermott said. “He’s a great player. We worked together in Philadelphia and when you look at the skill set LeSean brings to the table, we’re excited to be working with him.”

McCoy has an $8.875 million cap hit this season, which may prove to be the highest of any running back in the NFL this year after Le’Veon Bell signs a long-term deal with the Steelers. That cap hit has led to some speculation that the Bills may want to get out from under his contract.

But McDermott’s comments pretty well end that speculation. McCoy is staying with the Bills.