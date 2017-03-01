Seven franchise tags used before deadline passes

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2017, 4:21 PM EST

The deadline for teams to use franchise tags passed on Wednesday afternoon and seven of them were handed out before the curtain dropped.

Of the seven, two of the tags were of the exclusive variety. Neither Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins nor Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell will be eligible to negotiate with other clubs, who would have to add two first-round picks as compensation to any offer to sign the players away. Either one could be traded by their current teams, something that’s been bandied about as a possibility, an unlikely one for what it’s worth, for Cousins.

There can be a difference in the value of the exclusive tag compared to the non-exclusive one, but Cousins’ salary is dictated by being franchise tagged two years in a row while the formulas for figuring out running back tenders left Bell with the same number in either case.

Chargers linebacker Melvin Ingram, Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones, Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short and Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson are the players who received the non-exclusive tag. All are eligible to entertain offers from other clubs and all seven of the tagged players have until July 15 to negotiate multi-year deals with their teams.