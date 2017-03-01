Tony Romo/Jerry Jones meeting expected “sooner than later”

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2017, 8:07 AM EST

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last weekend that no decision has been made about the future of quarterback Tony Romo, who is not expected to be back with the team to serve as a backup to Dak Prescott again in the 2017 season.

The new league year is rapidly approaching and it would seem to be an impetus for the Cowboys to make a move so that they can set themselves up to make other moves that will impact the team that takes the field come September. Executive vice president Stephen Jones said no meeting has been scheduled between his father and Romo or his agents during this week’s Scouting Combine, but that it shouldn’t be long before it happens.

“I would say it’s going to come,” Jones said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I think Jerry’s going to be due to meet with him sooner than later, but I wouldn’t say there’s a definitive meeting as of yet.”

Jones went on to talk about how much Romo has meant to the franchise, something that’s been a frequent refrain since the back injury that opened the door for Prescott last summer without changing the fact that a parting of the ways is the most realistic way for things to play out in the coming days.