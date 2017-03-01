 Skip to content

Travis Kelce had shoulder surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2017, 5:03 PM EST
ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 29: Travis Kelce #87 of the AFC completes a pass for a touchdown in the second quarter against the NFC during the NFL Pro Bowl at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on January 29, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Getty Images

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will spend much of the offseason recovering from surgery.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid revealed that Kelce had shoulder surgery recently. Reid said that Kelce “had it cleaned up” and while it wasn’t something he deemed major, he added that the tight end will likely miss time during the team’s offseason work as he recovers from the operation.

“No, I don’t think so,” Reid said, via Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star. “He’ll probably miss some time throughout the offseason, but he’ll be ready, I believe, for camp.”

Kelce was listed on the injury report in December with a shoulder issue, but never missed a game on his way to a team-high 85 catches for 1,125 yards.

1 Response to “Travis Kelce had shoulder surgery”
  1. chiroubles says: Mar 1, 2017 5:39 PM

    Couldn’t have been too bad, given that he played in the Pro Bowl. Some guys would use a hangnail as an excuse to miss that game….

