Travis Kelce had shoulder surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on March 1, 2017, 5:03 PM EST

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will spend much of the offseason recovering from surgery.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid revealed that Kelce had shoulder surgery recently. Reid said that Kelce “had it cleaned up” and while it wasn’t something he deemed major, he added that the tight end will likely miss time during the team’s offseason work as he recovers from the operation.

“No, I don’t think so,” Reid said, via Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star. “He’ll probably miss some time throughout the offseason, but he’ll be ready, I believe, for camp.”

Kelce was listed on the injury report in December with a shoulder issue, but never missed a game on his way to a team-high 85 catches for 1,125 yards.