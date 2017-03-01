Vance Joseph on Broncos’ QBs: We’re fine with Siemian and Lynch

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 1, 2017, 9:12 AM EST

Will the Broncos make a move for Tony Romo? Not from the sound of coach Vance Joseph’s comments today.

Joseph said he feels good about Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch and doesn’t see a need to add a quarterback.

“We’ve got two young guys that combined to win nine games last year as starters, probably should have won two more, so we’re fine there with those two kids,” Joseph said.

It’s true that the Broncos went 8-6 with Siemian as the starter and 1-1 with Lynch as the starter in 2016, but that was with the best defense in the NFL. When you have the best defense in the NFL, you’d like to be better than 9-7 and out of the playoffs.

So it may just be posturing from Joseph, and the Broncos may still look for a new starting quarterback. But publicly, anyway, the Broncos are insisting that their quarterback situation in 2017 will be the same as it was in 2016: Siemian and Lynch are the guys.