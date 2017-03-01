Vance Joseph on Broncos’ QBs: We’re fine with Siemian and Lynch

Will the Broncos make a move for Tony Romo? Not from the sound of coach Vance Joseph’s comments today.
Joseph said he feels good about Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch and doesn’t see a need to add a quarterback.
“We’ve got two young guys that combined to win nine games last year as starters, probably should have won two more, so we’re fine there with those two kids,” Joseph said.
It’s true that the Broncos went 8-6 with Siemian as the starter and 1-1 with Lynch as the starter in 2016, but that was with the best defense in the NFL. When you have the best defense in the NFL, you’d like to be better than 9-7 and out of the playoffs.
So it may just be posturing from Joseph, and the Broncos may still look for a new starting quarterback. But publicly, anyway, the Broncos are insisting that their quarterback situation in 2017 will be the same as it was in 2016: Siemian and Lynch are the guys.
Saying whatever Mr. Ed tells him to say, like a good little soldier.
I didnt think they looked that hot in their first year. But it was indeed just their first year. And its a fair question whether that situation would get better if they i stead put their resources into the offensive line.
Yeah, missing the playoffs after winning the Super Bowl really supports that conclusion
LOL 😂🤣
Hope the Donk fans enjoyed that SB. They won’t see another one for a long time.
#5xchamps
TB12=GOAT
100% posturing. If the league knows you desperately want/need a QB, you get fleeced like the Vikings did last year.
I would be more surprised if Elway doesn’t bring in an experienced QB to compete, that he doesn’t have to overpay for. Think Kap or Cutler, who looked like the second coming of Elway until Chicago put him through a new QB coach about every year.
“Fine” does not mean good.
Does Vance Joseph know anything about QBs?
Since being a bronco fan since 1973 and living across the street from mile high stadium(8yrs) and being an usher for a few yrs, I think denver needs an offensive line and they need to jel together.
As a close friend of the organization Lynch is the guy and they are not going to waste assets to upgrade a capably “game manager” Siemian.
Siemian was not fantastic last year, but if you rate him alonside other first year starters, i think he compares very well. C’mon, did Mariota, Carr, or Winston look any better in their first year?
With offensive line improvements, Mike McCoy as OC, and (hopefully) recovered from last years injuries, I think he’ll be fine.