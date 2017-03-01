Washington General Manager missing Combine for “family matters”

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 1, 2017, 11:01 PM EST

Washington General Manager Scot McCloughan is not at the NFL Scouting Combine, and a team spokesman told the Washington Post that McCloughan is “taking care of some family matters.”

McCloughan told the Washington Post Wednesday evening that he’s not in Indianapolis due to a death in the family.

This year’s NFL Scouting Combine runs through Monday. More than 300 prospects for this year’s draft are going through medical, psychological and physical tests as well as interviewing with key decision makers from all 32 teams.

McCloughan is beginning his third season on the job. He previously held the general manager’s role with the 49ers for the 2008-09 seasons.

Earlier this week, Washington gave quarterback Kirk Cousins the exclusive franchise tag. Cousins also played last season under the franchise tag. Several other Washington players are due to hit free agency next week if they don’t sign new contracts before then; that list includes wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon, defensive end Chris Baker, tight end Vernon Davis and center John Sullivan.