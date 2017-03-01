Wednesday morning Scouting Combine one-liners

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 1, 2017, 7:53 AM EST

Will Broncos G.M. John Elway have anything to say about Cowboys QB Tony Romo at the Combine?

This year’s draft class looks deep at defensive back and pass rusher.

Indianapolis estimates the Combine puts $10 million into the local economy, which has other cities thinking of making a bid.

The Patriots will keep a close eye on the tight ends at the Combine.

Steelers G.M. Kevin Colbert says he has a pretty good idea about the top players in the draft, but the Combine may give him some other ideas.

USC’s Adoree Jackson hopes to show off his speed at the Combine.

That deal you’ve heard about where a record-breaking 40 time at the Combine can win the runner an island? It’s not as good as it sounds.

Browns LT Joe Thomas doesn’t think much of the Combine.

The Giants will be looking at some offensive firepower at the Combine.

NFL Network’s Mike Mayock says Norte Dame’s DeShone Kizer is “the prototype quarterback in the NFL.”

Here’s the Panthers’ to-do list at the Combine.

Offensive linemen, running backs, punters and kickers have arrived in Indianapolis and begun interviewing with teams.

Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers can answer some questions if he runs a good 40.

Some team executives think the Combine costs too much money.

Here’s a look at six Combine workouts.

Jeff Foster, who runs the Combine, asked teams what is most important to them. All 32 teams said the medical exam.

Opinions are mixed on Michigan State DT Malik McDowell.

The NFL has announced an outdoor fan festival at the draft in Philadelphia.

The Dolphins may no longer be looking at first-round tight ends after agreeing to trade for Julius Thomas.

Here’s a look at some of the players the Falcons will consider.