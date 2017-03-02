Adam Gase: DeVante Parker has to “understand everything he does is important”

Posted by Josh Alper on March 2, 2017, 2:54 PM EST

Wide receiver Kenny Stills is on his way to hitting the open market as an unrestricted free agent and hitting his asking price may stretch the Dolphins further than they want to go given the presence of Jarvis Landry at the top of their receiver depth chart.

If Stills moves on, the team will roll on with DeVante Parker complementing Landry in the offense. Parker has played in 30 games over his first two NFL seasons and the 2015 first-round pick has shown the requisite talent for professional success, but coach Adam Gase said Thursday that the team wants to see more consistency and maturity from the wideout in his third NFL campaign.

“Coming in the office at the right time, making sure that you’re doing every little detail right,” Gase said, via the Palm Beach Post. “It’s one of those things that some of us that have been around some really good players take for granted. He’s just got to understand everything he does is important. It’s a trust level with everyone in the building. If you tell someone you’re going to be there at 11 o’clock to lift, be there. Don’t call in and say, ‘Hey, I’m not going to show up today.'”

Gase said that Parker has been “doing good with just staying with his regimen” this offseason and that he had developed better habits when last season came to an end. More of the same would be welcomed in Miami as they prepare for life without Stills in 2017.