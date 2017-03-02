Brandon Marshall asks for, gets release from Jets

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 2, 2017, 10:12 PM EST

The Jets have granted wide receiver Brandon Marshall’s request to be released, Kimberly Martin of Newsday reported Thursday evening.

His departure comes as part of a significant overhaul as the Jets have been busy saving money and appear headed for a rebuilding year in 2017. Darrelle Revis, Ryan Clady and Nick Mangold are among the other veterans who were previously notified they would be released.

Marshall, who’s a few weeks away from his 33rd birthday, is a six-time Pro Bowler. He spent the last two seasons with the Jets and had 1,502 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 2015. He had 788 receiving yards and three touchdowns last season.

Marshall has caught 941 passes, 82 for touchdowns, in his 11-year career.