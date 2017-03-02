 Skip to content

Brandon Marshall asks for, gets release from Jets

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 2, 2017, 10:12 PM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 29: Brandon Marshall #15 of the New York Jets carries the ball in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins on November 29, 2015 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Jets have granted wide receiver Brandon Marshall’s request to be released, Kimberly Martin of Newsday reported Thursday evening.

His departure comes as part of a significant overhaul as the Jets have been busy saving money and appear headed for a rebuilding year in 2017. Darrelle Revis, Ryan Clady and Nick Mangold are among the other veterans who were previously notified they would be released.

Marshall, who’s a few weeks away from his 33rd birthday, is a six-time Pro Bowler. He spent the last two seasons with the Jets and had 1,502 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 2015. He had 788 receiving yards and three touchdowns last season.

Marshall has caught 941 passes, 82 for touchdowns, in his 11-year career.

5 Responses to “Brandon Marshall asks for, gets release from Jets”
  1. PFTCommentSectionIsFullOfBigotry says: Mar 2, 2017 10:16 PM

    Him & Jay Cutler will turn the Browns around!!!

  2. natijim235 says: Mar 2, 2017 10:18 PM

    probably a hopeless wish but he sure would look good lined up with AJ Green! make it happen Bengals!

  3. aliveguy24 says: Mar 2, 2017 10:19 PM

    I’d ask to get out of jail too

  4. pau49ers says: Mar 2, 2017 10:19 PM

    Alshon Jeffrey just took a paycut.

  5. iamfakejesus says: Mar 2, 2017 10:23 PM

    If he retires you know he has a job on tv. If not, plenty of teams will be calling. Qb was the problem with the jets.

