Browns executive says they’ll listen, but not trying to trade out of top spot

March 2, 2017

Part of the Browns “process” was to tear things down and accumulate extra draft picks, but they don’t sound inclined to add any more by trading out of the top spot.

Via Pat McManamon of ESPN.com, Browns vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said he’d listen if someone called inquiring about the top pick, though “it’s not a design” to make a deal.

“We’re going to responsibly listen to any opportunities that are out there,” Brown said. “I think we have to do that. . . .

“We would have to wait and see what might come, and what player might be available there, as we get through this process.”

Last year, the Titans and the Browns traded out of the top two spots so the Rams and Eagles could get the quarterbacks they needed.

The Browns still need one, and they have 11 picks in this year’s draft, including five of the first 65 selections.

So if for some reason they didn’t want Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, the consensus thought as the top pick this year, they could probably move him. But at some point, they need to use all those picks they’ve collected and actually get people who can play football.