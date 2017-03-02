 Skip to content

Browns will keep working with RG3 “until we don’t”

Posted by Josh Alper on March 2, 2017, 3:59 PM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 01: Robert Griffin III #10 of the Cleveland Browns stiff arms Javon Hargrave #79 of the Pittsburgh Steelers as he scrambles out of the pocket in the second half during the game at Heinz Field on January 1, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Getty Images

Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III is due to receive a $750,000 roster bonus on March 11 and the team isn’t saying at this point whether or not they will give it to him.

There’s no smokescreen from the Browns about their desire to find a long-term answer to their eternal need at starting quarterback and that quest will cover all avenues, so there wasn’t much need for coach Hue Jackson to delve into specifics about where the team might be looking for outside additions. He also didn’t give a hint about their thoughts regarding Griffin.

“Obviously, Robert’s on our roster right now,” Jackson said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “I think there are some things that he did well, some things he needs to continue to improve at and we’re going to keep working with him until we don’t. He’s one of the three quarterbacks on our football team right now, and I’m very fortunate we do have some guys under contract right now to work with. But we’ve got to continue to get him better as he moves forward.”

The roster bonus isn’t so onerous that the Browns would be limiting themselves from doing other things if they paid it while waiting to see how other things play out on the quarterback front.

8 Responses to “Browns will keep working with RG3 “until we don’t””
  1. ariani1985 says: Mar 2, 2017 4:03 PM

    Rooting for you RG3 WIPES!!

  2. redlikethepig says: Mar 2, 2017 4:09 PM

    Remember when he was going to redefine the QB position while leading the R-words to multiple titles? Good times … good times.

  3. txmidnite says: Mar 2, 2017 4:09 PM

    Jimmy Haslam is the ultimate tight-fisted penny pincher. RGIII is a $8,734,375 cap hit in 2017. Bargain price for starting QB to an Owner that covets his $102,346,421 of cap space.

  4. mmack66 says: Mar 2, 2017 4:13 PM

    He only played about 3 games last year, didn’t he?

  5. v2787 says: Mar 2, 2017 4:18 PM

    In other words, RG3 is not the answer and never will be. His days as a Brown are numbered. It’s only a matter of when, not if.

  6. jerruhjones says: Mar 2, 2017 4:18 PM

    Bob isn’t the answer.

  7. tformation says: Mar 2, 2017 4:28 PM

    750K is a lot of money to me, but chump change to the Browns. Worst case scenario, you’ve got an expensive camp arm. Best case, RG3 manages to not be injured for more than a month and you get a win or 2 out of him. That’s worth it right there.

  8. greg3117 says: Mar 2, 2017 4:28 PM

    I’ll keep waiting, until I don’t.

