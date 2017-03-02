Bruce Allen: Scot McCloughan back when family matters are handled

Posted by Josh Alper on March 2, 2017, 9:20 AM EST

General Manager Scot McCloughan is not part of the Redskins contingent at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week and said Wednesday night that he’s dealing with matters related to a death in his family.

A report from 106.7 The Fan on Wednesday night suggested McCloughan’s absence from work has extended beyond this week, however, and that he has been away since being sent home from the team’s facility on February 20. That’s around the time former Redskins tight end Chris Cooley suggested that McCloughan has been drinking again after previous alcohol issues and the team declined to comment.

The report also suggested that McCloughan has been “marginalized” in the team’s front office recently. McCloughan told the station that the report is “not true” and that he’s taking care of family issues “plain and simple.”

On Thursday, team president Bruce Allen said, via Mike Jones of the Washington Post, that he wasn’t “getting into speculations” when asked about the report and will be back at work “just as soon as things are handled” on the family front.

Until then, others will be handling the personnel business for the team at a busy time in the calendar.