Carson Wentz played through sore elbow, took a long break after season

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 2, 2017, 6:38 AM EST

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz played through a sore elbow that was sufficiently problematic that he didn’t throw for more than a month after the season.

Of course, since nobody apparently worries about that kind of thing any more, he never appeared on an injury report last season.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles rookie’s soreness in his throwing elbow was a result of mechanics and perhaps overuse, as he threw 607 passes last year, the second-most ever for a rookie quarterback.

“Take time off. Get away. Get healthy. Get fresh. Get rejuvenated,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said when asked what he told Wentz. “And that’s what he’s done.”

Wentz said at the Super Bowl he had yet to throw a pass.

“The first couple of weeks it was good,” Wentz said of the break, “but then watching some of these [playoff] games, I was like, ‘Man, I just want to go in the backyard and throw it around.’ ”

He’s since started working with trainer Adam Dedeaux, who along with former major league pitcher Tom House has worked with many quarterbacks, focusing on the particulars of their throwing mechanics.