Chip Kelly auditions for FOX

Posted by Mike Florio on March 2, 2017, 9:33 PM EST

Former 49ers coach Chip Kelly nearly replaced current 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan in Atlanta. Kelly may instead replace current 49ers G.M. John Lynch at FOX.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo! Sports reports that Kelly has auditioned for a job with FOX, as a game analyst. With Lynch, the No. 2 analyst at FOX, leaving broadcasting, a vacancy has been created on the depth chart. Kelly, in theory, could fill it.

The irony of the news flows from the fact that Kelly has had a fairly open disdain for the media, and that several months ago he joked about joining the ranks of those who cover the sport if/when he leaves the 49ers.

“Unless the media has an opportunity for me somewhere, I’ll always explore those opportunities,” Kelly said in October when questions emerged about whether he’d voluntarily leave the 49ers. “But, I’m not going anywhere.”

He has since gone, at the behest of the team. Whether he goes to FOX or another media company remains to be seen.