Colts not talking about Andrew Luck’s recovery timeline

Posted by Josh Alper on March 2, 2017, 7:23 AM EST

The Colts announced that quarterback Andrew Luck had right shoulder surgery in January and owner Jim Irsay added that the team expected Luck would be ready for the start of the regular season.

There was also a report at the time that Luck would be able to start throwing in three months, but there hasn’t been much else from the team about when Luck might be getting the green light. That didn’t change on Wednesday.

General Manager Chris Ballard met with the media at the Scouting Combine and offered “no timeline” for Luck’s return to football work.

“He is rehabbing, he is doing everything the doctors tell him,” Ballard said, via the Indianapolis Star. “We are going to go strictly on the doctor’s orders. He has been there every day that I have been in the building. Andrew has been sitting there working and rehabbing and doing everything that needs to be done. We are going to do the best thing for Andrew. We are going to follow the doctor’s orders and when he is ready to go he is ready to go.”

Injuries have piled up for Luck over the last two seasons and it’s no coincidence that the Colts haven’t made the playoffs either year. That makes building a strong offensive line a priority for Ballard so that Luck stays healthy once he gets healthy.