Dirk Koetter saw Jameis Winston get “offtrack” during speech

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 2, 2017, 9:06 AM EST

The Buccaneers know they’re going to have to deal with some turnovers with Jameis Winston, along with all the plays he makes.

And while Bucs coach Dirk Koetter says he hopes Winston learned from his latest off-field fumble, he also believes his quarterback’s heart was in the right place when he got sidetracked during a speech to elementary school kids and said the “the ladies, they’re supposed to be silent, polite, gentle.”

That drew some immediate criticism, and Winston clarified his intentions after the talk, but it remained a clumsy phrasing of a bad old stereotype.

“Jameis was brought here to get us in a Super Bowl and win it, not to win the oratory award of Tampa Bay,” Koetter said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “But . . . he wants to [give speeches]. He loves being around kids, and he’s got a great message, an awesome message. Shoot, Jameis inspires me every day.”

Koetter said he watched the film of the presentation later, and as coaches do when they watch tape, he saw the mistakes begin to unfold.

“I know Jameis. I could tell on his face, he got offtrack, he said the wrong thing,” Koetter said. “Anyone who knows Jameis Winston knows that when Jameis gets up in the morning, he’s trying to do good things out there, whether it be improve himself, help our team get better or do something good in the community.”

That intent is good, but before Winston takes the Bucs to another level or makes another speech to a school group, he needs to polish up his material in advance and be a little more careful with the ball.