Free advice for Combine participants: Opt for briefs, not boxers

Posted by Mike Florio on March 2, 2017, 10:33 PM EST

As the on-field workouts commence at the Scouting Combine, a cautionary tale for the players who will be running the 40-yard dash comes from a man who showed off more than speed while running in a straight line a year ago.

Former Mississippi State defensive tackle Chris Jones, who performed very well for the Chiefs as a rookie, had a wardrobe malfunction while sprinting a year ago. He put it a bit more bluntly at the time.

“My d–k came out,” any lip readers with NFL Network saw Jones say after he covered the distance, dove to the ground, and then got up with the thing that escaped reinserted.

Jacob Feldman of SI.com has taken a look back at the incident a year later.

“I looked down and the hummer is out,” Jones told Feldman. “I try to cover it up. I’m thinking to myself, ‘little kids are watching.’”

The problem was that Jones thought he was wearing clothing that was snug to his body. He wasn’t.

“Those black tights, they weren’t really tights,” Jones said. “They were boxers.”

They were boxers with a flap that allows an exit route. And the exit route inadvertently was utilized at the worst possible time.

So the warning for all players who will be running the 40 at the annual Underwear Olympics is clear. Make sure those briefs aren’t actually boxers.