Howie Roseman reflects on the discovery of Carson Wentz

Posted by Mike Florio on March 2, 2017, 6:49 AM EST
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: Howie Roseman, General Manager of the Philadelphia Eagles watches his team warmup before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Thursday’s PFT (not actually) Live includes a visit with Eagles executive V.P. of football operations Howie Roseman. Since technical issues are keeping the radio show from being broadcast live, the full Roseman session is attached to this blurb.

Among other things, Roseman reflects on the process that resulted in the Eagles discovering quarterback Carson Wentz, and Roseman addresses some of the things they need to do to get the most out of him.

The NBCSN simulcast, with plenty of additional guests, begins at 7:00 a.m. ET. I’m also told that the radio issue will be fixed by 7:00 a.m. ET at the latest. For now, here’s Roseman.

