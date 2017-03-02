 Skip to content

Jack Del Rio’s Scouting Combine included lending his shoes to Randall Cunningham

Posted by Mike Florio on March 2, 2017, 5:38 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 07: Head coach Jack Del Rio of the Oakland Raiders on the field before their game against the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card game at NRG Stadium on January 7, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images) Getty Images

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio spent some time with PFT Live on Thursday, in an interview to be included in Friday’s show. A third-round pick in the 1985 draft, Del Rio provided a memory from his time at the Scouting Combine more than three decades ago.

Del Rio said he loaned his black high-top shoes to a quarterback from UNLV named Randall Cunningham for the 40-yard dash. Cunningham, Del Rio said, ran a lot faster in the shoes than he could.

The former USC linebacker spent a decade in the NFL with various teams, and he’s entering his third year as the head coach of the team he grew up rooting for. To hear everything Del Rio said (and Raiders fans will want to) click the video and grab some popcorn and your favorite beverage. (It can include alcohol even for the folks in California, since it’s after 5:00 p.m. in Indianapolis.)

