John Elway thinks he has “that guy” in Paxton Lynch

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 2, 2017, 8:56 AM EST

Broncos General Manager John Elway says the top job when building a team is finding the franchise quarterback who can be “that guy.” And Elway thinks he drafted “that guy” last year.

Elway said on PFT Live that he still thinks he made a good pick when he took Paxton Lynch in the first round of last year’s draft, although he acknowledged that until Lynch proves it — and the Broncos prove they can develop him — it’s all speculation.

“I think so. I’m excited about Paxton. But you never know,” Elway said. “Last year, picking Paxton in the first round, and the talent level that we see, Paxton is going to have a great career in the NFL. The bottom line is bringing him along the right way and developing him the right way.”

Elway’s comments echo those of head coach Vance Joseph, who said yesterday that he thinks the Broncos are in good shape with Lynch and Trevor Siemian. The Broncos may always change their tune when Tony Romo becomes available, but they are talking like a team that is set at quarterback.