 Skip to content

LeBron James nearly takes out Bill Belichick at Celtics game

Posted by Mike Florio on March 2, 2017, 5:23 AM EST
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, top right, watches as Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, collides with a televison cameraman during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The Boston Celtics defeated the Cavaliers 103-99. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) AP

Most of the NFL’s head coaches and General Managers arrived in Indianapolis by Wednesday. Patriots coach Bill Belichick was still in Massachusetts, so he took in the Cavaliers-Celtics game.

It nearly kept him from coming to Indianapolis.

Belichick, seated at the baseline of the court, nearly found himself wiped out by Cavs star LeBron James. James lost his balance, crashed into a cameraman (insert your own Spygate joke), and then fell into Belichick.

Via CSN New England, James said after the game that he slowed up because he noticed he was heading toward the five-time Super Bowl-winning coach.

“I’m not taking no legend out,” James said. “I’m not doing that. I need to keep seeing him win.”

The rest of Cleveland likely would disagree with those sentiments.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Cleveland Browns, Home, New England Patriots, Rumor Mill
Respond to “LeBron James nearly takes out Bill Belichick at Celtics game”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!