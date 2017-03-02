LeBron James nearly takes out Bill Belichick at Celtics game

Posted by Mike Florio on March 2, 2017, 5:23 AM EST

Most of the NFL’s head coaches and General Managers arrived in Indianapolis by Wednesday. Patriots coach Bill Belichick was still in Massachusetts, so he took in the Cavaliers-Celtics game.

It nearly kept him from coming to Indianapolis.

Belichick, seated at the baseline of the court, nearly found himself wiped out by Cavs star LeBron James. James lost his balance, crashed into a cameraman (insert your own Spygate joke), and then fell into Belichick.

Via CSN New England, James said after the game that he slowed up because he noticed he was heading toward the five-time Super Bowl-winning coach.

“I’m not taking no legend out,” James said. “I’m not doing that. I need to keep seeing him win.”

The rest of Cleveland likely would disagree with those sentiments.