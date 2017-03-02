 Skip to content

Leonard Fournette weighs in at 240, putting a spotlight on his speed

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 2, 2017, 5:09 AM EST
BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 05: Leonard Fournette #7 of the LSU Tigers rushes against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium on November 5, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette was the heaviest man in the group when the running backs hit the scales at the Scouting Combine on Wednesday. But will his weight be viewed as a positive or a negative?

Fournette weighed 240 pounds, and he measured at 6 feet, one-half inch. That’s five pounds heavier and half an inch shorter than LSU listed him at.

Five pounds and half an inch isn’t a big deal, but it will cause NFL teams to focus a little more closely on his speed when he runs the 40-yard dash and other on-field drills on Friday. If Fournette can show off blazing speed at 240 pounds, he can solidify his status as a Top 10 pick.

On the other hand, if Fournette runs slower than expected, that will raise questions about whether he’s a plodder who used his size to break tackles at the college level but won’t have the burst to pull away from defenders in the NFL.

All eyes in Indianapolis will be on Fournette when he steps to the line on Friday.

