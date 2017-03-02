Mitch Trubisky measures in at 6-foot-2 and change, exhale now

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 2, 2017, 9:26 AM EST

Well thank God we’ve cleared that up.

Answering one of the burning questions of the lead-up to the Scouting Combine, we now know exactly how tall North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky is.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Trubisky measured in this morning at 6-foot-2-1/8 inches.

That was a bit of a question, after NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock eyeballed him as closer to 6-1, which Trubisky’s college coach viewed as an effort to “tear down” his quarterback.

Trubisky also checked in with 9-1/2-inch hands, so perhaps now all the questions about whether he’s big enough should subside.

We hope.