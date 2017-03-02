Pete Carroll: Earl Thomas “doing very well”

Posted by Josh Alper on March 2, 2017, 2:27 PM EST

The Seahawks closed out the 2016 season without the services of safety Earl Thomas as a result of a broken leg he suffered in Week 13 and it briefly looked like they would be spending even more time without Thomas in their secondary.

Thomas said he was thinking about retiring in the immediate aftermath of the injury before announcing his intention to return to the team next season. On Thursday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the injury was a “big shock” to Thomas, but that the safety is now on track to return for the start of next season.

“I think so,” Carroll said, via ESPN.com. “All indications are that he will make it back. He’s doing very well. … He’s feeling very competitive about it, and he’s going for it, and his mentality is strong. He’s looking forward to getting right.”

A healthy return for Thomas would be a positive development for a Seahawks defense that didn’t reach the same level without him in the back end.