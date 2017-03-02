Report: Browns considering Mitch Trubisky with No. 1 pick

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 2, 2017, 4:27 PM EST

The Browns are “strongly considering” taking former North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, Cleveland.com reported Thursday.

Trubisky grew up in the Cleveland area and is one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. He gave up his final college season to enter this year’s draft despite being North Carolina’s starter for just one season.

Trubisky measuring in at a shade over 6-foot-2 on Thursday was news for a couple of reasons. Browns Coach Hue Jackson said in his Thursday talk with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that he believes being 6-foot-2 is an important threshold for NFL quarterbacks, and earlier in the week NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock said he had heard whispers that Trubisky would be closer to 6-foot-1 than Trubisky’s listed height of 6-foot-3 at North Carolina.

Jackson told reporters the Browns haven’t finalized any decisions or their rankings of this year’s quarterbacks.

“Obviously [Trubisky] is a tremendous player,” Jackson said Thursday. “There are a lot of good players in this draft. It’s just so early for us to determine exactly where we are. All those things will be discussed and thrown around as we continue to move forward.”

Jackson said he’s aware that Trubisky has been quoted as saying he’d love to play for the Browns and said his hometown roots will be discussed when the Browns meet with Trubisky throughout the process.

“Some guys play better when they’re at home, some guys don’t,” Jackson said. “We’d have to know all those things. And we’ll do the digging on all these guys that way.”