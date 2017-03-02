Report: Cowboys want to trade Alfred Morris

Posted by Josh Alper on March 2, 2017, 6:27 PM EST

The Cowboys don’t have to worry about who will be their starting running back next season, but they are apparently working out how they want to staff things behind Ezekiel Elliott.

Alfred Morris reportedly isn’t part of their desired mix. Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star Telegram reports that the team will try to trade their veteran backup because they believe he’s a bad fit for third-down work and spot duty.

Morris signed a two-year deal with Dallas last offseason and ran 69 times for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Morris was inactive for three of the team’s final four games as Darren McFadden returned from an elbow injury to join Lance Dunbar in the reserve ranks.

Playing sparingly last year after turning in a pedestrian 2015 season in Washington seems unlikely to generate a major trade market for Morris. Releasing him would leave $500,000 of dead money on the Dallas cap.

McFadden and Dunbar are set to become free agents. Hill reports that the Cowboys would like to hold onto Dunbar while McFadden said recently that he thinks the Cowboys want him back.