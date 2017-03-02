Report: Dolphins unsure if Isa Abdul-Quddus can play in 2017

Posted by Josh Alper on March 2, 2017, 12:45 PM EST

The Dolphins may need to address the safety position a year after signing Isa Abdul-Quddus to a three-year deal.

Abdul-Quddus started the first 15 games of the 2016 season for Miami and turned in a solid year for his new team before a neck injury forced him onto injured reserve. His recovery from that injury has reportedly not gone as well as hoped.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins are uncertain about whether Abdul-Quddus will make it back to the field for the 2017 season. “Swelling in the region” of the injury is among the reasons for concern about Abdul-Quddus’ availability and he is continuing to undergo tests to see if the problem can be solved.

A shoulder injury knocked Reshad Jones out early last season and he’s expected back for the team’s offseason work. Top reserve Michael Thomas is a restricted free agent, so the position is one the Dolphins could look to bolster even if the medical news about Abdul-Quddus improves in the coming weeks.