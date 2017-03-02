Report: Patriots will release Sebastian Vollmer

Posted by Josh Alper on March 2, 2017, 1:19 PM EST

Tackle Sebastian Vollmer was originally scheduled to become a free agent this offseason, but the hip and shoulder injuries that kept him on the physically unable to perform list all of last season mean the final year of his contract tolled to 2017.

Vollmer is reportedly still going to hit the open market, however. Tom Pelissero of USA Today reports that the Patriots plan to release Vollmer rather than hold onto him at a $2.25 million salary for next season.

The 2009 second-round draft pick has been the team’s right tackle when healthy for much of his time in New England and generally turned in solid work up front for the Patriots. Marcus Cannon manned the spot for the Patriots on the way to their Super Bowl title.

Vollmer’s past work is certainly worthy of a look for a team looking for help at tackle, although the health issues that he dealt with last season may factor into both interest from other clubs and Vollmer’s ability/desire to continue playing.