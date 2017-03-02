Rick Spielman: No timeline for Teddy Bridgewater’s return

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 2, 2017, 7:25 AM EST

Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a serious knee injury in August. It’s now March, and the Vikings still don’t know when Bridgewater might be back.

Minnesota General Manager Rick Spielman said on PFT Live that Bridgewater’s recovery simply isn’t something they can put on a schedule.

“Teddy is working extremely hard on getting back on the field,” Spielman said. “There is no timeline. I don’t think you can put a timeline on this injury. I think every player heals differently. They’re not robots. You can’t say, ‘I fixed this car, it should be running fine.’ But I know he’s doing everything he can and our medical staff is trying to accelerate the process as quickly as they can. Knowing Teddy and what kind of character he has and how important this game is to him, he’s going to do everything he can to get back on the field. But that time is unknown.”

For now, Spielman said he’s confident in Sam Bradford. The Vikings would love to reach a point where both Bradford and Bridgewater are ready to go, but they don’t know when that time might be.