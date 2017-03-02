Seahawks add Tom Donatell to coaching staff, promote three

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 2, 2017, 11:52 PM EST

The Seahawks officially announced several additional changes to their coaching staff on Thursday.

The team hired former UCLA graduate assistant Tom Donatell as a defensive quality control coach while promoting Heath Farwell (pictured) to assistant special teams coach, John Glenn to assistant linebackers coach and Nick Sorensen to assistant defensive backs coach.

Donatell is the son of current Chicago Bears defensive backs coach Ed Donatell.

While the top of Seattle’s coaching staff has remained intact, the Seahawks have made several changes among their assistant coaches this offseason.

Rocky Seto left the team to pursue a career in the ministry and assistant linebackers coach Lofa Tatupu has elected to leave the profession as well. The team also dismissed former running backs coach Sherman Smith and promoted Chad Morton to take over the role. Clint Hurtt was also hired as a new defensive line coach.