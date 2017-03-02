Sean Payton: “Real significant” return needed for Brandin Cooks

Posted by Josh Alper on March 2, 2017, 5:12 PM EST

Saints coach Sean Payton said recently that he expects wide receiver Brandin Cooks to be a member of the team during the 2017 season, but there could be a trade offer that changes the way things look in the Big Easy.

A report on Thursday indicated that the Titans and Eagles are both interested in making a deal that would bring Cooks to their club. Payton said they aren’t shopping Cooks, but confirmed that General Manager Mickey Loomis has heard from other teams about the wideout.

“I wouldn’t say he’s on the trade block but certainly when a team calls, a team that’s looking for a receiver — and we’re looking to improve our defense — we’re always listening,” Payton said, via the team’s website. “I know Mickey has probably spoken to a handful of GMs or presidents with other teams, but right now I’m comfortable, we’re comfortable with [Cooks] in a Saints uniform. We think the world of him and his skill-set. [Compensation] would have to be something real significant. That’s part of being at the Combine, it’s one of the things that takes place here and that news certainly spreads quicker now than it would 10 years ago.”

If the Titans are making a bid for Cooks, they have two first-round picks and two third-round picks to use as part of a package. Those picks could help stock the defense that Payton wants to improve, although whether that qualifies as “real significant” is in the eye of the beholder.