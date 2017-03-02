Steve Keim sees Bruce Arians coaching the Cardinals for many years

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 2, 2017, 8:06 AM EST

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians will turn 65 this year, and there’s been some talk that he could be close to retirement. But his team doesn’t expect that to happen any time soon.

Arizona General Manager Steve Keim said on PFT Live that he and the Cardinals’ ownership believe that Arians has several more years of coaching left in him.

“He still has so much passion and energy, I certainly hope a long time,” Keim said. “I think he’s 64 but he acts like he’s 44. He is the kind of guy who, the way he coaches the players on the field, he has such a natural talent to be tough on a guy, but at the same time the players love and respect him.”

Arians had about as good a start to a head-coaching career as a coach could have: He won the Coach of the Year Award after taking over as the Colts’ interim head coach in 2012, then went 10-6, 11-5 and 13-3 in his first three years with the Cardinals after that.

Unfortunately, last year the Cardinals dropped to 7-8-1. No one in the Cardinals organization thinks that’s good enough, but everyone thinks the right coach is in place, and will be for years to come.