Thursday morning one-liners

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 2, 2017, 7:16 AM EST

Bills WR Sammy Watkins‘ rehab from foot surgery is on schedule.

The Dolphins may get priced out of the WR Kenny Stills market after deciding to not tag him.

The Patriots aren’t afraid of earning success the hard way.

Jets coach Todd Bowles is leaving the Combine to attend the funeral of his ex-wife, but he’ll return.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has inside scouting information from one school in particular.

The Bengals seem inclined to keep QB A.J. McCarron unless someone makes a huge offer.

The Browns haven’t decided whether to hang onto QB Robert Griffin III.

The Steelers are thinking about life after QB Ben Roethlisberger.

Early medical reports are encouraging for Texans DEs Jadeveon Clowney and J.J. Watt.

New Colts G.M. Chris Ballard wasn’t biting on questions about Andrew Luck’s rehab timeline.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone has had an “awesome” start working with his new bosses.

The health of QB Marcus Mariota is still the Titans’ top offseason question.

The Broncos aren’t ruling out bringing back LT Russell Okung.

The Chiefs still have money to spend after handing out big deals to their own guys.

The Chargers are running short on cap room, however.

The Raiders are paying special attention to RBs and defensive help at this year’s Combine.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett isn’t hanging out at basketball games with QB Tony Romo this offseason.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo is trying to take some heat off LT Ereck Flowers.

The Eagles aren’t going to spend lavishly in free agency for a change.

Washington coach Jay Gruden is “not gonna blink” if he loses his top two WRs (Pro tip: Don’t get in staring contest with Jay Gruden).

The Bears are preparing for life without WR Alshon Jeffery.

The Lions may be players early in free agency.

The Packers still view free agent OLB Julius Peppers as a valuable asset.

Vikings G.M. Chris Spielman said he had a “very positive” talk with RB Adrian Peterson.

Falcons WR Julio Jones is nearing a decision on whether to have foot surgery.

The Panthers may have their sights set on free agent LT Matt Kalil.

Veteran DE Darryl Tapp hopes to stay with the Saints.

The Buccaneers have offered to make QB Mike Glennon the highest-paid backup in the league.

The Cardinals are bracing for some free agent departures on defense.

The Rams have made a huge financial commitment to CB Trumaine Johnson.

The 49ers can do what they want at QB, since they have none at the moment.

The Seahawks may be prepared to give LT Russell Okung a shot at a homecoming.