Titans bring back Matt Cassel

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 2, 2017, 10:29 AM EST
NASHVILLE, TN - JANUARY 1: Matt Cassel #16 of the Tennessee Titans throws a pass during a game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Titans and quarterback Matt Cassel have reached a deal to keep Cassel off the free agent market.

The Titans prioritized getting Cassel back for a second season as Marcus Mariota’s primary backup. Cassel will be entering his 13th NFL season.

With Mariota recovering from a broken leg, Cassel could get plenty of reps with the No. 1 offense when the Titans begin on-field work in May. Cassel started the 2016 season finale and played in four games last season.

Cassel, 34, has made 80 career starts. He previously played for the Patriots, Chiefs, Vikings, Bills and Cowboys.

8 Responses to “Titans bring back Matt Cassel”
  1. jjackwagon says: Mar 2, 2017 10:41 AM

    If Matt Cassel is the answer, you are asking the wrong question.
    Although he does really well as long as the O-line can give him 35 minutes to make a decision on what to do with the ball.

  2. QB Film Room says: Mar 2, 2017 10:46 AM

    Bad Move. EXTREMELY medicore NFL QB. I am certain there are better backup options who could actually win games if Mariota goes down. Let’s hope the team does not regret this move in November or December 2017

  3. carpalboss says: Mar 2, 2017 10:50 AM

    I guess the fact that he’s played for six teams instantly ends his HOF aspirations. (Obviously means he’s a bad team mate.)

  4. kcflake says: Mar 2, 2017 11:18 AM

    Matt Cassel has made a Mint being a below average crap nfl qb. He stole Millions from the Chiefs. Wouldn’t have Cassel on my teams roster if he paid for a spot.

  5. In Teddy We Trust says: Mar 2, 2017 11:31 AM

    Matt Cassel, otherwise known as Jimmy Garoppolo v1.0.

  6. reddzen says: Mar 2, 2017 11:32 AM

    Problem is you have like 5-6 good QBs in this league – and I emphasize GOOD because I still don’t think the rules and te scheduling make for as good football as it did 20 years ago. That means 27 teams are digging for mediocrity – and still make bad decisions around them (think Brock). So a guy like Cassel who hasn’t proven anything significant in this league gets considered every time. Tallest midget.

  7. grumpysal says: Mar 2, 2017 11:36 AM

    If you fans are really upset about your teams backup QB, me thinks you’re team has more pressing needs.

  8. mmack66 says: Mar 2, 2017 11:42 AM

    carpalboss says:
    Mar 2, 2017 10:50 AM

    I guess the fact that he’s played for six teams instantly ends his HOF aspirations. (Obviously means he’s a bad team mate.)
    ———————-

    It just means he is just good enough to make a roster, but not good enough to be a starter. Just like Fitzpatrick, another QB with a closet full of jerseys from different teams.

