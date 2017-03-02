Titans bring back Matt Cassel

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 2, 2017, 10:29 AM EST

The Titans and quarterback Matt Cassel have reached a deal to keep Cassel off the free agent market.

The Titans prioritized getting Cassel back for a second season as Marcus Mariota’s primary backup. Cassel will be entering his 13th NFL season.

With Mariota recovering from a broken leg, Cassel could get plenty of reps with the No. 1 offense when the Titans begin on-field work in May. Cassel started the 2016 season finale and played in four games last season.

Cassel, 34, has made 80 career starts. He previously played for the Patriots, Chiefs, Vikings, Bills and Cowboys.