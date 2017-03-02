Titans, Eagles talking to Saints about trading for Brandin Cooks

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 2, 2017, 10:37 AM EST

Officially, the Saints say they’re planning to keep receiver Brandin Cooks. But trade talks are ongoing.

The Titans and Eagles are both interested in acquiring Cooks in a trade with the Saints, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports. The Titans appear to be the more likely destination.

Cooks complained at times last year that he didn’t like the way he was being used in the Saints’ offense. The Saints’ first-round draft pick in 2014, Cooks has developed into a very good wide receiver, catching 78 passes for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns last season. But if he’s not happy in New Orleans, the team may think it makes more sense to ship him out and acquire players or picks who could improve their defense.

Cooks is under contract for a very affordable salary of $1.56 million this season. A team that trades for him would surely either work out a new deal or pick up his fifth-year option for 2018.

Two teams can verbally agree on a trade now, but it can’t become official until the league year starts on March 9.