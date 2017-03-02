Titans, Eagles talking to Saints about trading for Brandin Cooks

Officially, the Saints say they’re planning to keep receiver Brandin Cooks. But trade talks are ongoing.
The Titans and Eagles are both interested in acquiring Cooks in a trade with the Saints, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports. The Titans appear to be the more likely destination.
Cooks complained at times last year that he didn’t like the way he was being used in the Saints’ offense. The Saints’ first-round draft pick in 2014, Cooks has developed into a very good wide receiver, catching 78 passes for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns last season. But if he’s not happy in New Orleans, the team may think it makes more sense to ship him out and acquire players or picks who could improve their defense.
Cooks is under contract for a very affordable salary of $1.56 million this season. A team that trades for him would surely either work out a new deal or pick up his fifth-year option for 2018.
Two teams can verbally agree on a trade now, but it can’t become official until the league year starts on March 9.
I hope they get at least a 2nd round pick for him, since he will need to be replaced. They hit on Michael Thomas, but they have no speed guy if they trade Cooks. Id be ok trading Cooks and drafting 3 defensive players in top 50 of a draft deep at CB and DE if they got a Mike Wallace in FA on the cheap.
@lifelongwhodat Titans have no second round pick so unless it’s a 2018 2nd (which is unlikely) it will probably be a 3rd.
How can a WR not be happy with a QB that throws for 4500+ yards every year?
Second round pick?? No thank you. First round pick or pass. Guys with his talent and speed are rare in the league. If anything for the titans I’ll take the swap of the first round pick and there second round pick. Eagles will have to give me there first rounder.
if he goes to the Titans, he probably will win a SB quicker than if he stayed in NO…of course, his stats may go down, as the Titans are more committed to the running attack…
The closest package to second round value for Cooks would be the Titans pick at 18 for Cooks and the Saints pick at 42.
Would love to see the Eagles trade for this guy. Coincidentally, he’s the reason the Eagles totally botched the 1st round of the 2014 draft!
They had banked on Cooks still be there at 22, but after the Saints took him at 20, it screwed up the Eagles plans. As a result, they ended up trading back to 26 and selecting 1st Round Bust Marcus Smith.
Given the low salary and high production, I’d have to imagine the price would be more than just a second round pick. Maybe a 2 and a 4? The whole thing doesn’t make sense. The Saints are in cap hell. You would think they’d be highly motivated to keep their cheap productive players, no matter how disgruntled they are. Unless there’s a QB swap with this trade (HIGHLY unlikely), I don’t see it.
Pass. This guy is a major diva. He was pouting and whining after a Saints WIN. There are many talented receivers who aren’t potential locker room cancers.
Diva Gate!!
Yeah because the Titans have been so good lately SMH
The Titans have several opportunities with the #5 and #18 picks of the draft. If Cooks goes to the Titans, it may not happen until draft day.
It’s important to remember that Robinson comes from the Patriots school. He prefers short time veterans with a body of work versus NFL competition, instead of some dude from the WAC Conference who once had a big game against the Air Force Academy.
The Saints are in cap hell.
Saints have over 30M to spend this year… Get with the times
My guess is that the Titans swap the 5th pick for the 11th pick and Cooks.
mcdeez22….. Cap Hell? we are in the best shape that we have been in in years. 30M before they cut Byrd, 3 or 8 M depending on the designation, then we have to restructure contracts, have all our players that we are keeping under contract, we will have 40M in cap. We have been waiting for this offseason for 3 years.
That sound you here is Kenny Stills 10-12 mil offer drying up
Yeah because the Titans have been so good lately SMH…actually, the Titans, with a young team, had a better record than the Aint’s last year…if case you need reminding, the Aint’s-with their 5,000 passing yd QB-have been 7-9 the past three years…you probably are suffering from a post Mardi Gras hangover…
First Kenny Stills, now Brandin Cooks.
Maybe the problem is with the Saints coaching staff/front office, not the players.
Good teams don’t get rid of good players.
MAKE IT HAPPEN HOWIE!!!!!!!
A straight up trade. Drug Martin for Brandin Cooks.
lifelongwhodat says:
Mar 2, 2017 10:49 AM
I hope they get at least a 2nd round pick for him
I don’t think it makes a lot of sense to trade a first round pick from only two years for a lesser pick unless that player has been unproductive or doesn’t fit your system. You’re better off keeping him and getting what you can out of him. If he leaves via free agency, you get a compensatory pick anyway, so why do it now?